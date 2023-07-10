USDA SECRETARY VILSACK ISSUES FOUR NATURAL DISASTER DESIGNATIONS ACROSS THE STATE OF ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD, IL, ILLINOIS, July 10 - USDA Secretary Vilsack issued four separate disaster declarations for the state of Illinois due to tornadoes and drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season. USDA reviewed the Loss Assessment Reports and determined there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation.





The following counties have received USDA Disaster Designations. Primary and contiguous counties are eligible for the same assistance.





Designation 1: A tornado that occurred during March 31, 2023:

Primary Counties: Bureau, Clark & Crawford

Contiguous Counties: Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle & Marshall





Designation Number 2: A tornado that occurred during April 4, 2023:

Primary County: Fulton

Contiguous Counties: Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria & Tazewell





Designation Number 3: Tornados and high winds that occurred during March 31, 2023, through April 5, 2023:

Primary Counties: Henry, Mercer, Rock Island & Sangamon

Contiguous Counties: Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren,

Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson & Macoupin

Designation Number 4: Drought

Primary County: Randolph

Contiguous Counties: Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair & Washington





Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike counties were included in a previous drought designation as contiguous counties included in a Missouri disaster designation.





"Our Illinois farmers are resilient, facing uncertain weather conditions year after year," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. "I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster."



