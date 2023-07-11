Flash News: OKX Wallet - DEX Launches TikTok Campaign, Encouraging Users to Share Their #OKXDEXHACKS to Win Up to 1,000 USDT

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 11, 2023.



OKX Wallet - DEX Launches TikTok Campaign, Encouraging Users to Share Their #OKXDEXHACKS to Win Up to 1,000 USDT



OKX Wallet - DEX has launched a new TikTok campaign, giving users the chance to win up to 1,000 USDT in prizes. The campaign, which runs from July 11 at 00:00 (UTC+8) to July 24 at 23:59 (UTC+8), encourages users to create TikTok videos sharing their favorite OKX Wallet - DEX tips and features, or simply what they like most about OKX's decentralized exchange. The winners will be chosen based on the creativity of their TikTok videos.



The prizes are as follows:

First prize: 1,000 USDT

1,000 USDT Second prize: 500 USDT

500 USDT Third prize: 300 USDT



To participate in the TikTok campaign, users need to create a TikTok video about OKX Wallet - DEX, post it publicly on their account with the hashtag '#OKXDEXHACKS,' and make at least one trade on OKX Wallet - DEX during the campaign period. Users will then need to enter their TikTok username, link(s) to their TikTok video(s) and OKX Wallet address via this link. Further details on how to enter the TikTok campaign can be found here.



OKX Wallet - DEX's TikTok campaign is part of the brand's broader effort to educate users on the benefits of decentralized exchanges. The campaign aims to provide users with the opportunity to "Experience the Most Powerful DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge Aggregator" through a series of educational content on OKX's LEARN blog, YouTube and community channels.



