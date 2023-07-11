94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command to Conduct THAAD/PatriotTraining Exercise on Tinian and Rota

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i and Joint Region Marianas, Guam – The 94th Army Air

and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) and Joint Region Marianas are dedicated to the defense and safety of our citizens and allies in the Inda-Pacific region. To exercise emerging capabilities, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery assigned to the defense of Guam is deploying a THAAD Remote Launch package consisting of one THAAD launcher along with one patriot launcher, and associated personnel and equipment to Rota and at Tinian the system will be deployed to the Military Leased Area in the CNMI from July 13, 2023 to July 18, 2023.. C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 15th Wing based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i will move the equipment from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to Rota and Tinian islands. The equipment, which does not have any munitions inside of them, will only be on the two islands for the duration of the exercise.

This operation will allow the 94th AAMDC to gather valuable data and inform future deployments of Remote Launch packages throughout the theater. THAAD/Patriot Remote Launch is a recently developed capability that allows remote launchers to operate while geographically separated from its Tactical Fire Control Center and radar array. This expands the 94th AAMDC area of defense and allows commanders greater flexibility in deploying the system.