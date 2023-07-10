Governor Abbott Announces Over $6.5 Million In Workforce Grants

TEXAS, July 10 - July 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced over $6.5 million in Texas Talent Connection grants awarded to 21 workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state.



"Thanks to our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, Texas is the best state for business," said Governor Abbott. “Meeting the needs of Texas employers by providing a continuing pipeline of workers with in-demand skills is paramount to ensure expanding economic opportunity in communities across the state. I am proud that Texas continues to connect more employers to work-ready skilled Texans and more Texans to in-demand skills training for higher-paying careers and career advancement—creating a brighter Texas of tomorrow for all.”



Administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Texas Economic Development and Tourism, the competitive grants support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as serve workforce populations with special needs.



The $6,564,080 in Texas Talent Connection grant awards announced include:

Alvin Community College: $350,000 for year three of the New Beginnings project; serving Angelina, Bee, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Hayes, Liberty, Limestone, Madison, Montgomery, Polk, Travis, Walker, and Wharton counties; providing recently released offenders with job placement assistance and workforce training to reduce recidivism.

$350,000 for year one of the Advancing Career Pathways project; serving Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery, and Waller counties; providing vocational training resulting in an industry-recognized certification, license, or accreditation in advanced manufacturing areas, including Commercial Driver License Class A, B, C, Defensive Flagging; electrician; welding; forklift; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; plumbing, and occupational health and safety specialist. Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas: $297,120 for year three of the Southeast Texas Internship and Externship Training project; serving Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange counties; providing Texans, 18 to 24 years, who are neither enrolled in school nor participating in the labor market, with eight-week paid internships.



The Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism assists the Governor and the Texas Legislature with strategic planning for and evaluation of the Texas workforce system to promote the development of a well-educated, highly skilled workforce for Texas. The Council’s appointed members represent workforce system partners and stakeholders, including business and industry, organized labor, education, and community-based organizations. Ex officio members include the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Education Agency, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and the Governor’s Office of Texas Economic Development and Tourism. The more than $6.5 million in Texas Talent Connection grants awarded this year by Governor Abbott are Wagner-Peyser 7(b) grant funds allocated to the Office of the Governor by the U.S. Department of Labor to encourage innovation in workforce training and job placement services.



Read more about the Texas Talent Connection grant program at: gov.texas.gov/organization/twic/wagner_peyser_7b_program

