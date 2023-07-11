Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Commerce, GA

Submit Release
Commerce, GA (7/10/2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Commerce, Jackson County, Georgia. The City of Commerce Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, July 10, 2023. One man was shot and injured.  His current condition is unknown. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that about 5:15 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a domestic incident near the 5700 block of Mt. Olive Road, in Commerce, GA. When officers arrived, a man was swinging a machete type weapon around. Officers gave verbal commands for him to put the weapon down and he refused.  Officers fired their weapons and hit the man. They rendered aid, and the man was later taken to a Gainesville hospital.  

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

