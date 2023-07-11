Interstate 89 remains closed due to high water between Berlin and Middlesex

Submit Release
WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, July 10, 2023) — Interstate 89 remains closed tonight in both directions between the Montpelier and Middlesex exits. Additionally, the northbound lanes are shut down between the Berlin and Montpelier exits.

 

The closures are necessary because of excessive water on the roadway and the inability of drainage system to keep pace with the volume of water. The northbound closure began at about 5:15 p.m., and the southbound closure began at roughly 6:30 p.m.

 

This section of I-89 will remain closed indefinitely. Once the water recedes, crews from the Agency of Transportation must perform inspections to ensure the roadway is safe before AOT can reopen the interstate.

 

Because of ongoing, extensive flooding elsewhere in the area, as of 10:50 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, there are no passable detours around the closed sections of I-89. Motorists should avoid the area. U.S. Route 2 is experiencing multiple closures west of Montpelier all the way to Richmond.

 

AOT reported that all vehicles were able to navigate safely off the interstate before the highway was closed. However, the Vermont State Police is aware of reports that an unknown number of vehicles are stranded in the vicinity of the on-ramps to I-89 northbound and southbound in Montpelier. There are no reports of immediate threats posed by high water, but the vehicles are unable to move due to flooding and road closures in the area. The state police is coordinating a response to this situation, determining the level of public assistance needed, and working to help vehicles travel southbound on the interstate from this location. Anyone who is stuck in this traffic should stay with their vehicles and call 911 if waters begin to rise or other life-threatening situations occur.

 

No further details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates when possible.

 

