The Hue Society's Wine + Culture Festival Promises an Unforgettable Week of Wine, Culture, and Fun
The most inclusive wine festival will be hosted in Atlanta July 23-30th attracting wine enthusiasts and wine brands from across the country.
We want to create an inclusive and interactive experience that not only educates attendees about wine but also highlights the diverse cultural heritage that defines Atlanta.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wine + Culture Festival is back, bringing together wine enthusiasts and culture enthusiasts from all walks of life for a week-long celebration of culture and wine. Scheduled to take place from July 23rd to July 30th, this highly anticipated festival promises an unforgettable fusion of wine, culture, art, and culinary delights with leading and notable sponsors such as VinePair, McBride Sisters, Flo Wine, McCollum Heritage 91, and iHeart Radio.
— Tahiirah Habibi
Founded by the visionary Tahiirah Habibi, also Founder of The Hue Society, the Wine + Culture Festival aims to showcase the diverse beauty of Black, Brown, and Indigenous, while also highlighting and celebrating the world of wine and celebrating diverse brands in the industry.
Throughout the week, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a range of curated events that offer an immersive experience of culture and wine education. From wine tastings, wellness events, mastermind classes, and seminars led by esteemed sommeliers to events showcasing the fusion of wine and rice featuring renowned chefs, the festival is designed to engage and captivate every participant. There will even be a Blind Tasting competition offering scholarships in wine education on Saturday afternoon sponsored by The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). In addition, founder of the festival Tahiirah Habibi and co-founder of the McBride Sisters Wine Company, Robin McBride willl sit down for a fireside chat during the festival.
"The Wine + Culture Festival is a celebration of the harmonious blend of flavors, cultures, and artistic expressions," said Tahiirah Habibi. "We want to create an inclusive and interactive experience that not only educates attendees about wine but also highlights the diverse cultural heritage that defines Atlanta."
One of this year's highlights will be to honor Emily Meggett, the esteemed Matriarch of Gullah Geechee Cuisine, for her relentless dedication to the culinary realm. Her remarkable achievements include becoming one of America's most influential Gullah Geechee cooks, all without the need for precise measurements or recipes. She has captivated readers with her New York Times Bestseller, "Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes From the Matriarch of Edisto Island."
In light of her profound legacy, we will rename our Legendary Chef Award after Ms. Meggett, paying homage to this extraordinary soul. The honor will be held during the upcoming Roses & Rosè Awards Brunch, scheduled to take place at the Roses and Rosè Awards Brunch at the Thompson Hotel on July 30th at 11 am.
The Wine + Culture Festival will take place at various venues across Atlanta, including The Underground Atlanta, Thompson Hotel, and The Darwin Hotel, offering a dynamic and engaging atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the city. Tickets for individual events and packages are available for purchase through the festival's official website.
For more information about the Wine + Culture Festival, including event schedules, ticketing details, and participating vendors, please visit wineandculturefest.com or follow us on TikTok and IG: @wineandculturefest and @thehueseociety.
