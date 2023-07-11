Manchin Delivers Remarks at 105th Annual WV American Legion State Convention

July 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) delivered remarks and met with West Virginia members of the American Legion at their 105th Annual State Convention in Huntington.

“America’s Veterans, Legionnaires, families, caregivers, and survivors that are here today are so deserving of our recognition and deep gratitude. When your country needed you most, you stepped forward. As our nation’s largest wartime Veterans service organization, the American Legion is a powerful advocate for those who have served. I applaud the members of the American Legion for their tireless efforts in assisting our Veterans and their families. You all are a constant inspiration to me as I fight for you in Washington.

“As a member of the U.S. Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I’ve been proud to champion legislation to support the safety and well-being of our nation’s Veterans when they’ve returned home. I will continue to work to make sure our Veterans and servicemembers receive the healthcare, education and benefits that they have earned and deserve.”