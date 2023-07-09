U.S. Government Hands Over Faleolo Hospital Expansion Wing to the Samoan Government.

Apia, Samoa, July 7, 2023 – Today marks another milestone in the U.S. – Samoa as the United States Government officially hands over the newly built Faleolo Hospital Expansion Wing to the Samoan government. The U.S. funded project commenced in 2022, and underlines the strong partnership between the two nations and reaffirmation of the commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in Samoa.

The Faleolo Hospital Expansion Wing, valued at $1,337,306 million tala, is a state-of-the-art facility, aimed to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for the people of Samoa.

U.S. Ambassador to Samoa Tom Udall commended the hard work and dedication of the Samoan contractors who turned the vision into reality. This remarkable collaboration is a testament to the depth of the friendship between our nations and our shared goal of improving the lives of Samoan citizens through quality public facilities.

“While the funding originated from the United States, it brings me immense pride to highlight that this medical facility was constructed entirely by local Samoan builders. We entrusted Schwarz Construction Ltd., a Samoan contractor, ensuring that this facility, intended for Samoans, was built by Samoans,” said Ambassador Udall.

Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and the U.S. government is committed to supporting the government of Samoa in ensuring its citizens have access to the best medical facilities available. This project not only displays the robust relationship between the United States and Samoa but also reinforces our long-standing objective of fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development in the Pacific region.

Furthermore, the handover of the Faleolo Hospital Expansion Wing serves as a proud moment for both nations. The U.S. Government is honored to be a part of this milestone, made possible through the unwavering commitment of the Samoan people and their dedication to building a brighter and healthier future for all.

The U.S. Government remains steadfast in supporting Samoa’s journey toward achieving its healthcare needs and development goals. This partnership is built on trust, shared values, and a mutual desire to improve the lives of Samoan citizens.