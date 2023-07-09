GENERAL STATEMENT BY HONOURABLE LEATINUU WAYNE SO’OIALO, MINISTER OF COMMERCE INDUSTRY AND LABOUR AT THE 64TH SERIES OF MEETINGS OF THE ASSEMBLIES OF THE MEMBER STATES OF WIPO

SAMOA, July 9 - 6TH to 14TH JULY 2023, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Madame Chair of the WIPO General Assembly, Ambassador Tatiana Molcean,

Director General of WIPO Mr. Daren Tang,

Honourable Ministers,

Your Excellences’,

Distinguished delegates,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Talofa and Greetings from the Independent State of Samoa,

Chair, we are very delighted to see you presiding over these important assemblies.

We trust that your abled leadership will again successfully guide the affairs of the next days.

Mr. Daren Tang, the Director General of WIPO, and the Secretariat thank you for your dynamic leadership and the excellent preparations for these General Assemblies.

Madam Chair,

Samoa acknowledges the excellent support she has been receiving from Mr. Andrew Ong and the Asia Pacific Division in particular with Samoa’s Branding Bureau work. Samoa has also benefitted greatly from post accession and general support from the Divisions for the Madrid, Lisbon, PCT, and Hague Registries.

We are grateful for the support from the Patents and Technology Sector for the trainings for our patent examiners, a special acknowledgement of Mr. Lutz Mailaender’s work.

Thank you Ms. Gao Hang and the Copyright Development Division for the work on Response to Covid-19, supporting access to education in a safe and healthy intellectual property Ecosystem.

We also acknowledge WIPO’s endless support through the IP Office Business Solutions Division. IPAS is the backbone of the IP Registry of Samoa. Thank you Mr. Zaw, Thank you WIPO.

Lastly Madame Chair, Samoa aligns itself with the sentiments of the APG Group. We emphasize the importance and success of the work of the WIPO Intergovernmental Committee on Intellectual Property and Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge and Folklore to all Samoans. We therefore support the extension and continuation until a favorable outcome is reached.

Madam Chair,

In the interest of time, Samoa will make specific interjections under the relevant agenda items. Nevertheless, we are committed to addressing outstanding issues under discussion at these Assemblies.

Thank you Madame Chair.