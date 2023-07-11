Provisional Attorney General John Scott has released the following statement:

“The honor of serving as the provisional Attorney General of Texas was always with an understanding that my duration would be limited in time. Governor Abbott honored my request which allows me to return to working as a consultant, attorney and board member for a broad variety of companies.

The women and men of the Office of the Attorney General are exceptional as are their daily efforts in representing all Texans. Working beside them these past weeks was an opportunity to again serve in an organization that was for me, the very best professional experience of my life.”