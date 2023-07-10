To His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

I sincerely congratulate you on your brilliant victory in the snap election to the post of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The results of the voting are an expression of the national will, a clear manifestation of the unlimited trust and confidence in and respect of the citizens of Uzbekistan to your personality, and the broad popular support for the political line you are pursuing for the comprehensive development, prosperity and progress of your country.

We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations built on solid foundations such as common historical and cultural roots and brotherhood. We are particularly satisfied with the present level of interstate relations, which stem from the will and intention of our people and are based on mutual belief and support, and with steady development of our partnership.

It is gratifying that our bilateral ties have reached a totally new level, and new directions have been defined for development of our mutually beneficial cooperation in recent times. I am confident that thanks to our joint efforts, we will achieve the development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as brotherly and reliable partners, expansion of multifaceted cooperation and further deepening of strategic partnership.

Dear Shavkat Mirziyoyev, I wish You robust health, happiness, and new successes in your responsible state activities for the peace and prosperity of the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan and its people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 July 2023