Northland Power Announces its Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2023 second quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, August 11, 2023, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.



Conference call details:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4601ceef5c7a4348b73c48e8550ac53f

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/snhk5ze8

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on August 14, 2023.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 19 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

