Mini Mall Storage Offers 4 Floors Of Interior Climate Controlled Storage Units In Sizes Ranging From 3’ x 5’ To 10’ x 20’ In Its North Vancouver Location

North Vancouver, British Columbia – Mini Mall Storage is proud to offer 4 floors of interior climate controlled self storage units in sizes ranging from 3’ x 5’ to 10’ x 20’ in its North Vancouver location.

These additional floors of storage units are designed to offer homeowners and businesses a convenient way to store their belongings, as well as climate controlled options to ensure delicate or expensive items are not damaged by fluctuations in weather.

“When you need more space, choose a storage facility you can count on in North Vancouver; Choose Mini Mall Storage,” said a spokesperson from Mini Mall Storage. “Located on Crown Street near Lynn Creek, our fully interior self-storage facility is designed with your needs in mind. Discover convenient storage at affordable rates today at Mini Mall Storage!”

Along with providing a range of options for storage in North Vancouver, the facilities at Mini Mall Storage also offer customers a selection of beneficial amenities and features, such as a front desk service that is available 7 days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, with access hours from 7 am to 10 pm. Mini Mall Storage also provides:

Interior storage

Automatic payments

Boxes and packing supplies for sale

Elevator access

Ground floor units

Climate-controlled units

Coded gate entry

24-hour digital video recording

Dollies and handcarts

Online bill payment

The Mini Mall Storage facility is located near several major streets and highways, including Brooksbank Avenue, Main Street, Keith Road E, and the Trans-Canada Highway. The company is also a short drive from several areas of interest, including Burnaby, Vancouver, and Capilano University.

To welcome busy season and promote their climate control storage units, Mini Mall Storage is offering customers their 2nd free on select units at their North Vancouver facility for a limited time.

Storage Unit Sizes

Mini Mall Storage offers a range of storage units in varying sizes, including:

A 5×5 is about the size of a walk in closet. While it’s small enough for customers to easily manage household clutter, seasonal decor, and boxes, it’s also great for appliances, small furniture, and odd shapes like camping gear or sports equipment. Mini Mall Storage compares the space to a walk-in closet that isn’t attached to a customer’s home.

This unit can hold:

Boxes of offseason clothing and old toys

10×10

A 10×10 is about half the size of a standard garage. With the capacity to hold a king-sized bed, larger bedroom furniture, and many boxes, the options for this unit are expansive.

This unit can hold:

Household furniture such as sofas, tables, dressers, mattress sets, and coffee or bedside tables

10×15

A 10 x 20 storage unit is around the size of a single car garage. Mini Mall Storages recommends this size for more significant self-storage needs, like freeing up space to stage a customer’s home during a remodel or in between moves.

This unit can hold:

Bulky household furniture such as sofas, dining tables, dressers, bedroom sets, and bookcases

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its 4 floors of interior climate controlled self storage units in sizes ranging from 3’ x 5’ to 10’ x 20’ in its North Vancouver location, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/british-columbia/north-vancouver/1385-crown-st/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mini-mall-storage-offers-4-floors-of-interior-climate-controlled-storage-units-in-sizes-ranging-from-3-x-5-to-10-x-20-in-its-north-vancouver-location/

About Mini Mall Storage – North Vancouver

At Mini Mall Storage, we bring the convenience you expect to every facility we own. An easy and convenient experience is at the forefront of our customer service model.

Contact Mini Mall Storage – North Vancouver

1385 Crown Street

North Vancouver

British Columbia V7J 1G4

Canada

(604) 982-0735

Website: https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/british-columbia/north-vancouver/1385-crown-st/