Hunter Education class offered in Cody

Cody - A Wyoming hunter education internet completion course will be held in Cody this weekend and seats are available.



The class will take place Friday, July 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Class will be held at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cody Regional office on Friday. Saturday's session will be held at the Cody Shooting Complex.



This class is offered to those who have completed the online coursework and need the in-person field day to complete the certification process. Students should bring a printed copy of their online completion certificate to class. During the field day, students will review the online coursework, then take a test to earn their certification. Live-fire will be offered as an optional activity after testing is completed.



To reserve a space, registration is required online. Visit the Game and Fish website and click the Education tab to navigate to registration for available classes. Students must be 10 years old to participate.

- WGFD -