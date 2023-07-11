Submit Release
G&F Opens Public Comment on Three Chapters

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

July 10, 2023

Public Meeting at Jackson G&F office July 20 at 6:00 pm

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and is holding public meetings across the state to gather input on proposed changes to the following regulations:

  • Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
  • Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims
  • Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons

Game and Fish is hosting public meetings about the regulation proposals. 
 
Date Time City  Location
July 20 6:00 p.m. Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
July 26  6:00 p.m. Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at any of the public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Copies of the proposed regulation changes are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their September 2023 meeting in Gillette. 

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

- WGFD -


 

