Selema Masekela, Jason Ellis and Tony Hawk to Host X Games California

ESPN, ABC & ESPN2 Present 15.5 Hours of Live Coverage; All Events Streamed LiveVENTURA, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, fans will be treated to an all-star talent team of Selema Masekela, Jason Ellis and Tony Hawk hosting the X Games on ESPN and ABC, alongside streaming host Jack Mitrani hosting the YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine coverage from July 21-23. In addition, Kristen Beat will provide sideline reporting for the host teams throughout the weekend.
The definitive storyteller of action sports culture, Selema Maskela joins the crew again in Ventura after his recent return as host of X Games Aspen in January. Known as X Games' original and long-standing host; he has also been at the helm of Red Bull Signature Series, VICE World of Sports and served as a correspondent for FIFA World Cup, Olympics and National
Geographic.
Also returning to the X Games talent booth is the godfather of skating himself, Tony Hawk. One of the most recognized action sports athletes in the world, in 1999, he became the first skater to ever complete a 900, and shortly thereafter, launched Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, his now billion-dollar video game franchise. The Hawk empire includes Birdhouse Skateboards, Hawk Clothing, and the Tony Hawk Signature Series products, as well as his production company, 900 Films.
Back as part of the X Games team this year for the first time in over 20 years is athlete-performer Jason Ellis, who himself competed in the first-ever Skateboard Big Air contest at X Games. Currently hosting the Hawk vs. Wolf Podcast alongside Tony Hawk, and The Jason Ellis Show Podcast, which he previously hosted on SIRIUS XM for 15 years. Jason Ellis is also an accomplished MMA fighter, LGBTQ + Advocate, New York Times best-selling author, actor, singer and, most recently, stand-up comedian.
Hosting the streaming coverage will be longtime X Games personality Jack Mitrani, who will be joined by guest hosts including Brandon Graham, Alexa Score, along with many other X Games legends and athletes. Jack is a former pro snowboarder who joined the telecast team as X Games host in 2017. He is also the creator of the Frendly Gathering music festival and a Martin Guitar ambassador.
Reporting from the sidelines will be current World Supercross correspondent Kristen Beat, who brings 10 years of experience as a sports reporter covering everything from Supercross to NASCAR to football and baseball.
Providing play-by-play for all skateboard events, Brandon Graham – World of X Games host since 2013 – returns to the X Games talent team.
Graham is joined by Corbin Harris, who returns year to provide Skateboard Park and Vert analysis. Starting his career as a pro skateboarder, Corbin then transitioned to presenting with Fuel TV and Fox Sports, then X Games and Nitro World Games. Corbin also has added agent to his resume – he’s a partner and sports and entertainment manager at The Familie, representing many action sports athletes.
Amelia Brodka will provide analysis for the women’s skateboard events, and Gary Rogers will provide analysis for the Skateboard Street contests.
Longtime play-by-play presenter Jimmy Coleman will call both BMX and Moto X events. He’ll be joined by former X Games gold medalists Scotty Cranmer (BMX) and Blake “Bilko” Williams (Moto X) providing analysis for their respective sports.
X Games California 2023 tickets are available now at XGames.com. In addition to general admission tickets, X Games offers several hospitality and experiences which include meet and greets, behind the scenes access and more.
Additional information on X Games 2023 will be forthcoming on XGames.com for fans or on XGamesMediaKit.com/ for media only.
About X Games
X Games has been the leader in action sports since 1995. The 2023 edition will feature the world's best action sports athletes competing for gold from July 21-23, 2023. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @xgames on social to get the most up-to-date event information and visit XGames.com.
ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 will broadcast 15.5 hours of X Games coverage from July 21 - 23. In addition, YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine will stream every event live for 22.5 hours of live coverage.
