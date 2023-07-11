Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 10, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 10 will include the following:

Tuesday, July 11 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce for the Job Fair and Community Resources Fair, Union County Fairgrounds, Union County Fairgrounds, Clemson Extension Office, 120 Kirby Street; Union, S.C.

Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 36, the Ignition Interlock bill, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, July 12 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will present the Order of the Palmetto award to General Lloyd Newton, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the annual South Carolina Sheriffs Association banquet dinner, Marriott Grand Dunes, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, July 13 at 4:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend South Carolina SC7’s Midlands Business Day, Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 3, 2023, included:

Wednesday, July 5

11:30 AM: Economic development call.

Sunday, July 9

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Opening Plenary of the Southern Legislative Conference, Charleston Place Hotel – Willow/Magnolia Room, 205 Meeting Street, Charleston S.C.