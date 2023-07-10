Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center at C.L. Taitano Elementary School to Close July 14

The Disaster Recovery Center located at C.L. Taitano Elementary School will close permanently at 5 p.m. July 14, as the school will be making necessary arrangements for the upcoming new semester. The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers are still open during their regular hours.

                               

Center

Location

Address

Hours

DRC 1

Guam Community College

 

1 Sesame St., Building E,

Mangilao, GU 96913

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 

9 a.m. -2 p.m., Saturday

Close, Sunday 

DRC 2

 Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School

520 Harmon Loop Road,

Dededo, GU 96929

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 

9 a.m. -2 p.m., Saturday

Close, Sunday

DRC 3

 C.L. Taitano Elementary School

170 Bien Venida Ave., Cafeteria,

Hagatna, GU 96910

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 

9 a.m. -2 p.m., Saturday

Close, Sunday 

Permanently Close at 5 p.m., July 14

 

At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can learn more about FEMA and other federal disaster assistance programs, understand any letters you get from FEMA, get answers to your questions about application, or get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistances. 

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center is not your only option to apply for FEMA assistance. Guam residents whose homes were damaged by the Typhoon Mawar can apply for FEMA assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA Mobile App or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents). Help is available in many languages. 

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

To view an accessible video about how to apply, please visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.  

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook. 

