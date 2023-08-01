BRAVAS LLC announces change to its Board of Directors and Management Team
The new team members bring extensive experience building large consumer electronics companies featuring multi-location sales and service operations.KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVAS LLC, the nation’s premier installer of smart systems into luxury homes, is excited to add Mark Goldman as Chairman of its Board of Directors and Josh Teitelman as its Vice President of Operations.
Bravas has been lucky to have Karl Schade, a Managing Partner at Presidio Investors, as Board Chairman since its formation in August 2019. While remaining on the Board, Karl will transition his chairman responsibilities to Mark.
“Karl has shepherded the Bravas team through the successful acquisition and integration of eighteen separate companies into a unified provider of home technology solutions,” said Mark, “I am thrilled to join Nigel and the talented team at Bravas as they embark on the next phase of their plan to grow their industry-leading brand and service capabilities nationwide. At Sky, I had the opportunity to experience firsthand how the right combination of service and technology can transform the in-home entertainment experience and enrich how people live in and enjoy their homes. I am excited to bring this experience to Bravas.”
Mark is an experienced media and technology executive and entrepreneur who has successfully led several companies from formation to sale. As President of Sky Latin America, Mark was responsible for building a multi-channel programming service and establishing sales and service operations throughout the region. He currently serves as Co-Founder of Reach, a technology platform that matches brands with creators; Chairman of Podium Publishing, a leader in digital publishing for indie storytellers; and an Operating Partner at Presidio Investors.
Bravas is also pleased to announce that Josh Teitelman will join Bravas full-time as the Vice President of Operations. Based in Austin, Josh had roles focused on creating service teams that drive revenue. His previous roles include Chief Customer Officer at HiredScore, Head of Customer Operations at Wellsmith, and GM of Commerce Solutions at Sprinklr. Josh lives with his family in Austin, Texas.
“I have worked with Josh over the last few years and believe his operational focus and execution capabilities are what Bravas needs to get us to the next level,” said Nigel Dessau, chief executive officer. “Adding Mark and Josh to our team strengthens our hand and helps Bravas prepare for the next level of growth.”
About BRAVAS LLC
BRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator providing Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces where its customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes over 4,000 residential and commercial projects annually from 13 locations across 38 states and nearly 700 cities.
