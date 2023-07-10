RENOWNED CUBAN PIANIST ROBERTO FONSECA DEVOTES HIS LATEST SINGLE "SAL AL MALECÓN" TO HIS HOMETOWN

ALSO ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE DATE OF HIS LONG-AWAITED ALBUM

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly recognized and talented GRAMMY-nominated Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca released this Wednesday a special tribute to his hometown with his latest single "Sal al Malecón", the second track from what is expected to be his next album.

Havana, Cuba, the birthplace of one of the most important pianists around the world, Roberto Fonseca serves as inspiration along with its history and culture to create the hit single "Sal al Malecón". The song offers an entertaining, sensual, and danceable salsa rhythm to celebrate his beloved island by navigating through his piano along the mythical promenade of the capital that saw him grow up and has inspired him greatly. It is a beautiful invitation to travel and dance.

Along with the premiere of this advance, it was also announced that his highly anticipated next studio album will be available on September 22, 2023 titled as “La Gran Diversión”.

Fonseca has been at the forefront of Cuban music for over 20 years, releasing an extensive catalog of solo albums between his participation in the Buena Vista Social Club, his tours with singer-songwriter Ibrahim Ferrer (1927-2005) and his work as musical director on the tours of singer Omara Portuondo. His highly praised 2007 album "Zamazu" proved him to be a very capable performer and composer in his own right and produced the song "Llegó Cachaito" which appeared in the 2008 Will Smith movie "Hancock". His 2012 Grammy-nominated album "Yo" featured Fatoumata Diawara, the Malian star with whom Fonseca later engaged in an acclaimed live collaboration and participated on his album "London Ko." Roberto Fonseca will be releasing his next studio album "La Gran Diversión" on September the 22nd following in the footsteps of his previous discographic album in 2019 titled "Yesun".

The dazzling musician The New York Times called “a charismatic spark plug of a pianist from Cuba” made his debut at the Havana International Jazz Festival in 1990 when he was 15.

Roberto Fonseca is currently taking his tour "Roberto Fonseca on Tour" around Europe where his loyal followers can enjoy his show in the following cities:

7/07/23 - Festival de Thau - Béziers FR

7/15/23 - Claustre de Sant Domingo Pollença - Mallorca ES

7/19/23 - Nice Jazz Festival (feat. Yuri Buenaventura) - Nice FR

7/30/23 - Jazz in Marciac - Marciac FR

8/3/23 - Jazz au Phare - ile de Ré FR

8/5/23 - Festival du Bout du Monde - Crozon FR

08/08/23 - Dr Jazz Festival - Borovetz BGR

8/10/23 - Nisville Jazz and Blues Festival - Nis SEB

8/12/23 - Festival Saint Jazz - Cap Ferrat FR

8/13//23 - Festival Au Grès du Jazz - La Petite Pierre FR

9/27/23 - Festival Biarritz Amérique Latine FR

10/21/23 - Nimes Metropole Jazz FR

11/2/23 - Oslo World - Oslo NO

11/4/23 - Palladium - Malmo SE

11/24/23 - Éclats d'Email - Limoges FR

11/26/23 - Le Bouef Sur Le Toit - Lons Le Saunier FR

12/5/23 - Olympia - Paris FR

