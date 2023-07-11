Breaking Barriers: Sura Flow App Transforms Meditation with Women in Mind
Meditation Made Simple and Inclusive with a Heart-Centered Approach
Many people think that meditation is too hard because they struggle to empty their minds, but it’s more than a mental exercise. There are easier ways to find inner calm.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sura Flow App is changing how we meditate with its simple 3-step approach, designed from a feminine perspective. With inclusivity and diversity at its core, Sura Kim, renowned Korean-American meditation trainer and executive coach, looks to empower people from all walks of life, especially women who practice meditation.
— Sura
Developed by Sura, the visionary founder, the Sura Flow app redefines the scope of meditation by emphasizing feminine energy, resonating deeply with many people who practice meditation. Her intention is to amplify the perspectives of underrepresented genders and cultures to help make meditation more accessible.
Sura left a high-stress life on Wall Street to study yogic meditation in India. While practicing up to 7 hours a day, her feminine reproductive health took a nosedive when she stopped having her menstrual cycle.
“While I was practicing intensely and pushing my body, I had the profound realization that nearly all meditation traditions had been authored by men. It made me wonder what meditation would be like from a feminine perspective. That's when I began to take a softer approach toward my practice and it led me to experience deeper states of peace and tranquility.” Sura says.
This realization sparked Sura's vision for The Sura Flow App, which offers practices that cultivate emotional well-being and resilience. By integrating feminine qualities like nurturing, gentleness, and healing energy, Sura challenges traditional masculine meditation approaches that tend to emphasize control and mental effort. Sura Flow encourages compassion through a heartful approach.
Sura’s fresh, modern approach empowers people to listen to their intuition, confidently express themselves, and embrace their power, extending beyond traditional notions of restriction and self-sacrifice. She also introduces energy healing to equip her users with hands-on techniques to feel grounded and centered.
"At Sura Flow, our intention is to create a space where everyone feels welcome." says Sura. "Wellness thrives from diversity. By infusing feminine energy into our approach, we’re unlocking a new level of inclusivity that can enrich the lives of millions and make meditation accessible for more people.” says Sura, a pioneer in the meditation coaching training field, who’s offered professional certification services for over a decade.
The Sura Flow App simplifies meditation for people, especially professionals and busy Moms who often don’t have long periods of time to sit still. It provides energy boosting tools, courses, and simple practices for stress relief.
In recognition of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Sura Flow is offering complimentary one-year premium app subscriptions to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) leaders and health professionals, acknowledging diverse mental health needs, especially within marginalized communities. Proceeds of the app will go directly to their BIPOC meditation teacher scholarship program.
The Sura Flow App offers free guided meditations and LIVE sessions that promote energy healing, better sleep, and restoration. To download it, visit https://suraflow.org/app.
“We invite you to join us in evolving meditation practices that serve who we all are today. Let's create a space where everyone feels seen and heard. Together, let's share our hearts with each other.” says Sura.
About Sura Flow
Sura Flow is a meditation organization based in Seattle, WA dedicated to promoting inclusive, heart-centered practices. They offer professional leadership meditation trainings for executives, teachers, and coaches. Sura Kim, meditation coach and founder, has taught the Sura Flow Meditation Coaching method to thousands of people around the globe. Her mission is to create a world where meditation is easily accessible so that people can live with more joy, ease, and well-being.
