Taylor Harkins Joins Overwatch as Head of HR
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwatch is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Harkins as the new Head of Human Resources. With her extensive experience in HR management, Taylor brings valuable expertise to further enhance Overwatch's commitment to a thriving and inclusive work environment.
In her role, Taylor will lead HR initiatives, focusing on talent acquisition, employee development, and fostering a culture of engagement and excellence. Her leadership skills and dedication to creating a positive workplace environment will contribute to the company's continued success.
"We are excited to welcome Taylor Harkins to Overwatch as our new Head of HR," said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch. "Her expertise and passion for creating exceptional workplaces align perfectly with our values, and we look forward to her contributions in driving our people strategy forward."
Taylor Harkins' appointment as the Head of HR reinforces Overwatch Mission Critical's dedication to providing outstanding mission-critical facility services.
About Overwatch:
Founded in 2019, OVERWATCH (SDVOSB) is a veteran owned professional services, recruiting and consulting business that focuses primarily on digital infrastructure or the “Mission Critical/Data Center” vertical.
Our MISSION is to build and operate the home for the cloud by helping our customers unleash the emerging technologies that improve the lives of everyone around the world. We believe that our fellow veterans can bring the same discipline and integrity to serving the data center industry as they once brought to serving our country while in uniform. Our industry isn’t lacking in genius nor intelligence; it’s lacking leadership and courage and that is what gives veterans an advantage.
We are a PURPOSE driven organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for veterans by helping them discover a meaningful career in the data center industry. We believe that the as we continue to find a new mission or new purpose for these veterans, we will drive down the suicide rate while helping the data center industry grow.
