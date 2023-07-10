ACWA Supports Budget Agreement, Benefits to Water Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today regarding the 2023-’24 state budget that will provide much-needed funding for important water-related categories and associated budget trailer bills that will help streamline the development of critical water infrastructure projects.



“ACWA applauds Governor Newsom and the Legislature’s leadership in successfully enacting budget trailer bills that include reforms to help streamline the approval processes for building critical water infrastructure projects at the pace and scale needed to respond to the growing impacts of climate change.



“ACWA also applauds the Governor and Legislature for approving a budget that maintains funding for projects that improve environmental conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin watershed, including habitat restoration projects, multi-benefit projects that promote native species improvements, and projects that enable water users to make additional flows available for environmental purposes.



“Given the extreme climate swings within the past year, it’s abundantly clear that we need every tool in the toolbox in answering this challenge on behalf of all Californians. This budget provides public water agencies across the state resources to help address the effects of climate change in their communities.



“ACWA encourages the Legislature and Administration to consider additional state funding assistance for water infrastructure for climate resilience in the context of a general obligation bond on the ballot in 2024.”

