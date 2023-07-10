SS Innovations International, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 12, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SS Innovations Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as Well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 10:50 am ET.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event that gives existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact in real time with Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SS Innovations and a pioneer in robotic cardiothoracic surgery.

Dr. Srivastava will present a corporate overview introducing the Company’s innovative flagship SSI Mantra surgical robotic system that is currently being utilized to perform successfully in a wide array of surgical specialties including Cardiovascular, Thoracic, Head and Neck, Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, and very complex robotic cancer operations.

Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Dr. Srivastava will respond to as many as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603282&tp_key=1cd1dcc46a&sti=avra_medical

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference after the event.

About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. SSII’s product range includes its proprietary “SSI Mantra” surgical robotic system, and “SSI Mudra”, its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII’s business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally.

For more information, visit SSII’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

About SSi Mantra

Supporting advanced, affordable, and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular, 3D vision open-console design and superior ergonomics, the system engages machine learning models to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra system has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 35 different surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe 2023 and 2024.

