HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 24, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 24, 2023. A copy of the press release announcing the second quarter 2023 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 67 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2023, HBT had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.2 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

