Shop The SyCo led by its visionary Creative Director Jhoiey Ramirez opens officially to the public on July 20th

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ShopTheSyCo., led by its visionary Design Director Jhoiey Ramirez, is poised to make a grand entrance into the lifestyle world of design. Coming off the heels of the successful Los Angeles Design Festival Studio Tours, the ShopTheSyCo. team is now diligently preparing for the highly anticipated showroom grand opening on July 20 in Los Angeles.Not your average design store, ShopTheSyCo. as a concept draws from the most prestigious global brands while uniquely shining a spotlight often overlooked contributions by Filipinos and Filipino-Americans . With a keen eye for innovation and a passion for quality, Jhoiey Ramirez one of the most influential Filipino-American designers, has curated a collection that promises to redefine the design industry – while highlighting products that feature sustainability, functionality and sustainability. “From established names that have already made their mark in the design industry to emerging talents poised to become the industry's next big thing, this collective brings together a diverse range of styles, influences, and cultural backgrounds.” – Jhoiey Ramirez, ShopTheSyCo. Some of the most prestigious brands that are partnering with Shop the SyCo are Buster + Punch, Aria Vents, Fesfoc Barcelona, HYDRALOOP, Thermasol, Invisacook, Tulip Cooking and BON Pergola among others.Expect to be captivated by avant-garde couture pieces that push the boundaries of traditional design norms, discover lifestyle objects and state of the art collections that effortlessly blend style & functionality for the modern individual. The designers and collaborators at ShopTheSyCo. are united by a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, ensuring that their creations are environmentally conscious (and stunning).The showroom/shop is an immersive experience, where visitors will be transported into a world of cutting-edge technology, innovation, sustainability in a creative expression that feels like a place you’d want to hang out in.ShopTheSyCo. is intended to become a design mecca, where artistry and commerce intertwine seamlessly. As the doors open to the public on July 20th, interior designers, style makers and enthusiasts from near and far will gather to witness the birth of a new era in design, one that embraces diversity, sustainability, and the limitless possibilities of creative expression. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of ShopTheSyCo. – where design dreams come to life.

