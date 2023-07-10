Submit Release
Storm debris causes temporary closure of MDC's Springfield Nature Center trails

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friday evening’s storm on the south side of Springfield has forced a temporary closure of all trails at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

Friday’s heavy rains and high winds dropped a number of limbs across many sections of the nature center’s nearly three miles of trails. MDC staff are currently working to remove the limbs and trails will reopen when conditions become safe.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Call 417-888-4237 for updates about the trails’ status or for information about other events at the Nature Center.

