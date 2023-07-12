VEERUM announces support for OGC's 3D Tiles standard to modernize asset visualization for industrial assets
VEERUM is pleased to announce support of industry textured mesh standard file formats.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM’s approach to digital asset management has always been reality-first. The digital twin solution offers world class point cloud visuals, and has now added a mesh-based user experience to further improve remote site collaboration and access.
VEERUM is pleased to announce support of industry textured mesh standard file formats including Context Capture, Agisoft Metashape, and RealityCapture 3D Tiles, and all CAD/BIM formats.
By viewing asset visualization files in the format in which they were captured or created, users are able to view data the way it was meant to be viewed, and can work with the visual experience they understand best, unlocking use cases previously reserved for subject matter expert software. This transformative visualization solution is the next level up for photorealism, further enhancing the “remote site experience”.
“With 3D Tiles, we have achieved remarkable visual fidelity at continental scale, enabling a photorealistic user experience that mirrors site conditions,” says VEERUM CTO Rob Southon. “Our adoption of the OGC open standard for 3D Tiles provides a new visual way of working, empowering teams to make decisions with hyper-realistic models. What is most exciting is that users can take advantage of the entire VEERUM feature set within these photorealistic 3D Tiles, providing a powerful visual solution for digital asset management.”
What are 3D tiles?
3D Tiles have gained significant popularity in recent years as they provide a scalable, standardized format for streaming large 3D geospatial and design datasets. By integrating clients’ 3D Tiles and meshes into its cloud-hosted viewing environment, VEERUM enables users to visualize their massive geospatial data sets in high levels of detail, collaborate, and make decisions, from anywhere in the world. The ability to navigate and explore sprawling open pit mines, or complex industrial facilities remotely, and in a 3D environment, offers an immersive experience that can’t be matched by traditional 2D plans or simple point cloud viewers.
Also allowing for the overlay of additional data layers, such as satellite imagery, LiDAR scans, and IoT sensor data alongside existing 3D Tile files, the VEERUM digital twin provides a comprehensive understanding of the asset’s current conditions.
When to use reality capture 3D Tiles vs. point cloud data
While point cloud visualizations are commonly used in engineering to represent highly accurate reality scans of equipment, machinery, and structures, 3D Tiles are more commonly used when more photorealistic data is required (such as reading name plates for inspection use cases). By offering both to clients, VEERUM bridges the gap between engineering and visualization use cases, allowing stakeholders to visualize and experience the data the way they want to.
By combining the power of these cutting-edge technologies, VEERUM is enabling users to explore projects in a detailed 3D environment, overlaying additional data layers, and seamlessly integrating intricate 3D Tile files. The future of asset visualization has never looked more promising.
About VEERUM
VEERUM, a global software provider headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is transforming asset management with visual intelligence. With VEERUM’s digital twin technology, capital intensive industries are bringing their physical assets online through data enriched 2D and 3D visualizations. VEERUM is the fastest, most advanced visual way for industry to improve productivity, ensure business continuity, and collaborate on live asset conditions and risk levels with anyone, anywhere, anytime.
