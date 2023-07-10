Reputed I9 Authorized Representative California Offers Comprehensive I9 Services For Companies
California I9 Authorized Representative Offers Comprehensive I9 Services For Companies in Orange, LA County, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San BernardinoCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Afridi Legal And Financial Services is the leading resource for everything in I9 services in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Riverside County. The company is the I-9 authorized representative Los Angeles, California, for many businesses.
“We are I9-authorized representatives serving Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Diego County., San Bernardino County, Ventura County, seven days a week,” says the spokesperson for the company. “We verify employee documents on behalf of an employer as an authorized representative for the employer. We also complete I9 Form Section 2 for newly-hired employees, rehires, and re-verifications.”
For those not sure ‘where can I get an I9 form Verified, the answer is Afridi Legal and Financial Services.
As an authorized I-9 employment eligibility verification Orange County California service, Afridi Legal and Financial Services is trusted for its reliable processes and guidance.
I 9 Notary Los Angeles and Orange County company has a great track record in helping clients meet their employment objectives.
Form I-9 is a crucial document used in the United States to verify the identity and work eligibility of individuals hired for employment. All employers in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, must properly complete Form I-9 for each employee they hire.
The employee and the employer (or an authorized representative) are responsible for completing the form. The employee must confirm their authorization to work and present valid documents that prove their identity and work eligibility. The employer must carefully examine these documents to ensure their authenticity and relevance to the employee and record the document details on Form I-9.
The form should be retained by the employer for a specified period and must be made available for inspection by authorized government officials. The last page of the form provides a list of acceptable documents that can be used for verification purposes.
As a prominent and reputed I-9 Immigration consultant, Afridi Legal and Financial Services has helped many organizations complete I-9 verification for remote-hire employees. The company also provides mobile I9 employment eligibility verification services for new hires, rehires, and re-verification.
Companies looking for a dependable I-9 Verification Service Orange County California can search online for the best I9 Verification Center near me to locate Afridi Legal and Financial Services.
For more information, visit https://www.la-notary.net/
About Afridi Legal and Financial Services
Afridi Legal & Financial Services specializes in providing I-9 verification services. They offer convenient appointment booking options. Walk-in appointments are also available for I-9 verification. The company can serve as an I-9 Authorized Representative for Remote Hire, assisting with the verification process. They are knowledgeable in completing the I-9 Verification Form, ensuring compliance with the required documentation. Afridi Legal & Financial Services Inc offers mobile I-9 services, providing flexibility and convenience for their clients.
Media Contact Details
Name: SHAFI AFRIDI
Email: M_WAZEER@YAHOO.COM
Company: Afridi Legal and Financial Services Inc
Phone: 714-229-1322
Address: 3001 Red Hill Ave
Ste 6-210City: Costa Mesa
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.la-notary.net/
Disclaimer: Afridi Legal and Financial Svc Inc and Shafi Afridi are NOT a law firm nor an attorney and cannot provide/give legal advice.
Shafi Afridi
Afridi Legal and Financial Svc Inc
email us here