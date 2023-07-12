The Fix - Cell Phone Repair Announces Exciting Partnership with Repairs First Association
TETERBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fix - Cell Phone Repair, a leading franchise company specializing in electronics repair and accessories, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Repairs First Association, a renowned industry leader in the electronics repair sector. With over 80 mall locations across the United States, The Fix is committed to providing top-notch services to customers in need of reliable device repairs.
Under this exciting collaboration, The Fix and Repairs First Association will join forces to introduce advanced technical and sales training programs across all The Fix locations nationwide. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both companies, The Fix aims to enhance its already exceptional customer experience while staying at the forefront of industry advancements.
Michael Duarte and Uzeyir Tari, the founders of The Fix, have been at the helm of the company since its inception in 2010. Their dedication and commitment to excellence have propelled The Fix to become a trusted name in the electronics repair industry. With a headquarters based in Teterboro, New Jersey, The Fix continues to expand its footprint across the country, bringing quality repairs and exceptional service to customers nationwide.
"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Repairs First Association," said Michael Duarte, Co-founder of The Fix - Cell Phone Repair. "By combining our knowledge and expertise, we are confident that we can further elevate the level of service we provide to our valued customers. This collaboration enables us to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technical know-how and deliver even better results."
The advanced technical and sales training programs offered through this partnership will empower The Fix's dedicated team of professionals to tackle a wide range of electronics repair challenges with efficiency and precision. By staying up-to-date with the latest industry developments and best practices, The Fix aims to ensure that customers receive the highest standard of service and satisfaction.
With Repairs First Association's extensive experience and reputation for excellence in the electronics repair industry, The Fix is confident that this collaboration will lead to further success and growth. Together, they will continue to serve customers with unparalleled expertise, reliability, and convenience.
For more information about The Fix - Cell Phone Repair and its range of services, please visit https://thefixsolutions.com/ or contact 201-935-2251.
About The Fix - Cell Phone Repair:
The Fix - Cell Phone Repair is a leading franchise company specializing in electronics repair and accessories. With over 80 mall locations across the United States, The Fix offers reliable and efficient repair services for cell phones and other electronic devices. Founded in 2010 by Michael Duarte and Uzeyir Tari, The Fix is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and maintaining its position as a trusted name in the electronics repair industry.
About Repairs First Association:
Repairs First Association is a prominent leader in the electronics repair industry. With a focus on providing advanced technical training and industry insights, Repairs First Association equips repair professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to deliver exceptional service to customers. With a strong reputation for excellence, Repairs First Association is committed to advancing the electronics repair industry through innovative partnerships and training initiatives.
