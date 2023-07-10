CalAmp Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Gross Margin increases 280 basis points and Adjusted EBITDA remained strong in the quarter at $6.0 million

The Company’s Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic alternatives

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps organizations monitor, track and protect their vital assets, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended May 31, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Overview

Total revenue was $70.9 million in the quarter, a $7.6 million decline sequentially and $6.2 million increase year over year.

Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was $45.0 million in the quarter, down $6.4 million sequentially and up $5.4 million year over year.

Telematics Products revenue was $25.9 million, including a strong quarter from a large Industrial customer. This represented a $1.2 million decline sequentially and $0.8 million increase year over year.

Recurring Application Subscription revenues were $19.2 million, representing a $0.1 million sequential growth, and $1.1 million decline year over year.

Quarter End Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $217.5 million, down sequentially by $20 million, driven by a few customers making contract modifications.

Telematics Products backlog was at $20 million, down sequentially by $9 million, reflecting improved supply.

Gross margin in the quarter increased 280 basis points sequentially to 38.2% as product mix shifted to higher margins.

Adjusted EBITDA was flat sequentially at $6.0 million in the quarter, or approximately 9% of revenue, driven by improved gross margins and cost control.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $4.0 million, or a loss of $0.11 per share, a sequential improvement from loss of $8 million or $0.22 per share.

Ended the quarter with $35.0 million in cash and cash equivalents; have $35.6 million of undrawn line availability subject to customary covenant tests.

Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s CEO, commented: “First quarter revenues came in at $70.9 million, up 10% year over year, and we recognized another sequential increase in gross margin and cost efficiencies from our continued expense management efforts which all contributed to a solid first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million. Strategically, we have converted the installed base to a subscription model, focused the sales organization on selling full stack solutions, stood up a customer success team to drive retention and upselling, and restructured the business to improve cash flow and profitability. With the recent release of exciting new products—such as our next generation Video Dash Camera—CalAmp is positioned to drive high-margin recurring revenue growth from direct fleet customers.”

“Over the past few years, CalAmp has been executing a strategy to create shareholder value as an independent company. In the past weeks, we have received unsolicited inbound inquiries, as a result of which the Board of Directors has engaged advisors and formed a special committee to help us explore all strategic alternatives.”

Business and Recent Highlights

Completed the active conversion effort of transferring legacy device customers to subscription models.

Signed multiple new enterprise fleet customers, including a deal with R&L Carriers that added ~18,000 subscribers post FY24 Q1 close.

Released the next gen CalAmp Vision solution, which includes a dual facing dash cam and AI-based software; have already sold units and will continue to execute towards closing additional opportunities from a growing sales pipeline.

Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended May 31, Description 2023 2022 Revenues: Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) $ 44,952 $ 39,557 Telematics Products 25,939 25,169 $ 70,891 $ 64,726 Gross profit 27,061 25,647 Gross margin 38 % 40 % Net loss $ (4,032 ) $ (12,173 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,045 $ 1,856 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9 % 3 %





May 31, February 28, Description 2023 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,960 $ 41,928 Working capital 68,748 68,295 Deferred revenue 35,291 36,552 Total debt (carrying value) 227,966 228,121





May 31, S&SS Supplemental Information: 2023 2022 Remaining performance obligations $ 217,490 $ 215,000 Subscribers 1,687 1,195





Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 Feb 28, 2023 Revenue by type of goods and services: Telematics devices and accessories $ 46,291 $ 39,395 $ 50,461 Rental income and other services $ 5,434 4,270 $ 8,623 Recurring application subscriptions (1) $ 19,166 21,061 $ 19,422 Total $ 70,891 $ 64,726 $ 78,506 Recurring application subscriptions, excluding Automotive Vehicle Finance Business (1) $ 19,166 $ 20,280 $ 19,079

(1) Recurring application subscriptions includes $0.0 million, $0.8 million, and $0.3 million during the three months ended May 31, 2023, May 31, 2022, and February 28, 2023, respectively, attributable to the auto vehicle finance business which has been completely wound down.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Business Outlook

We expect FY24 Q2 revenues to range between $67 and $73 million with adjusted EBITDA between $5 and $9 million.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

CalAmp is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2024 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of its website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (+1-404-975-4839 for international callers) and using the Conference ID #597090. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194 and entering the Replay ID # 915253. The audio replay will be available through July 17, 2023.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique combination of software, devices, and platform enables over 14,000 commercial and government organizations worldwide to increase efficiency, safety and transparency while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ issued or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, (iii) our comprehensive review of strategic alternatives focused on enhancing shareholder value, and (iv) other statements identified by words such as such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “project”, “aim”, “goal”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the outcome of our comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including the availability of any strategic alternatives that are worthwhile to pursue; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; global component shortages due to supply chain constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers’ facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers’ facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“GAAP” refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

AT CALAMP: AT CALAMP: Jikun Kim Logan Lucas SVP & CFO Corporate Strategy ir@calamp.com ir@calamp.com





CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 70,891 $ 64,726 Cost of revenues 43,830 $ 39,079 Gross profit 27,061 25,647 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,842 $ 7,000 Selling and marketing 11,023 $ 11,478 General and administrative 11,354 $ 15,162 Intangible asset amortization 1,222 $ 1,342 Total operating expenses 29,441 34,982 Operating loss (2,380 ) (9,335 ) Non-operating income (expense): Investment income 207 $ (114 ) Interest expense (1,678 ) $ (1,533 ) Other expense, net (129 ) $ (942 ) Total non-operating expenses (1,600 ) (2,589 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (3,980 ) (11,924 ) Income tax provision (52 ) $ (249 ) Net loss $ (4,032 ) $ (12,173 ) Loss per share - continuing operations: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.34 ) Earnings per share - discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ - Diluted $ - $ - Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 36,632 35,723 Diluted 36,632 35,723





CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

May 31, February 28, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,960 $ 41,928 Accounts receivable, net 85,033 82,946 Inventories 24,336 23,902 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,848 26,019 Total current assets 168,177 174,795 Property and equipment, net 31,526 32,832 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,632 12,293 Deferred income tax assets 3,624 3,275 Goodwill 94,708 94,214 Other intangible assets, net 25,695 26,633 Other assets 36,872 36,078 Total assets $ 372,234 $ 380,120 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 276 $ 705 Accounts payable 47,904 52,716 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 11,583 11,766 Deferred revenue 22,143 25,448 Other current liabilities 17,523 15,865 Total current liabilities 99,429 106,500 Long-term debt, net of current portion 227,690 227,416 Operating lease liabilities 11,277 12,314 Other non-current liabilities 21,394 19,583 Total liabilities 359,790 365,813 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 375 374 Additional paid-in capital 186,592 184,672 Accumulated deficit (172,848 ) (168,816 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,675 ) (1,923 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,444 14,307 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 372,234 $ 380,120





CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (4,032 ) $ (12,173 ) Depreciation expense 4,328 4,156 Intangible asset amortization 1,222 1,342 Stock-based compensation 2,178 2,960 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 281 304 Non-cash operating lease cost 842 893 Revenue assigned to factors (436 ) (784 ) Deferred tax assets, net (304 ) 109 Other 22 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations (7,081 ) (12,357 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,980 ) (15,550 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (1,958 ) (3,630 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,958 ) (3,630 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards (257 ) (425 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (257 ) (425 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,773 ) (576 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,968 ) (20,181 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 41,928 79,221 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 34,960 $ 59,040





CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 GAAP basis net loss $ (4,032 ) $ (12,173 ) Investment (income) loss (207 ) 114 Interest expense 1,678 1,533 Income tax provision 52 249 Depreciation and amortization 5,550 5,498 Stock-based compensation 2,178 2,960 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 175 3,131 Restructuring - - Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (a) 36 752 Other 615 (208 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,045 $ 1,856 Revenues $ 70,891 $ 64,726 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9 % 3 %

(a) Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind-down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon.