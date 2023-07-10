Nu Skin Enterprises to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PROVO, Utah, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced it will release second quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day at 5 p.m. ET. During the call, management will discuss recent results and upcoming business initiatives.



The webcast of the conference call, including the financial information presented, will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location through Tuesday, Aug. 15.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company’s strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children’s health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

