Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, 34-year-old Mehari Tesfalem of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).