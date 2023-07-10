Submit Release
Tuckfield Sentenced To 99 Years For 2008 Murder of Travis Villa

June 28, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On April 28, 2023, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 37-year-old Kevin Tuckfield to serve 99 years for the 2008 murder of Travis Villa.

Tuckfield pled guilty to one count of murder in the first degree for the September 9, 2008 murder in the Mountain View neighborhood of Anchorage. The murder was unsolved until Tuckfield confessed in 2014. Judge Saxby found Tuckfield to be a worst offender in sentencing him to the maximum term.

Tuckfield is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections serving another sentence. Tuckfield has been previously convicted of sexual assault, escape from a correctional facility, robbery, and attempted kidnapping.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Daniel K. Shorey, at (907) 269-6369 or daniel.shorey@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

