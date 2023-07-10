VERN THIBEDEAU’S RIVETING BOOKS NOW FEATURED AND AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT CANADA’S HISTORIC CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
"The Door: My Twenty-Six Years Working Inside Canada’s Prisons" and "The Other Side of the Door" are now available for purchase at Kingston Penitentiary.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author Vern Thibedeau, renowned for his gripping works exploring the Canadian prison system, proudly announces the inclusion of his books, The Door: My Twenty-Six Years Working Inside Canada’s Prisons and The Other Side of the Door, within the historic walls of Kingston Penitentiary. With a shipment totaling 1,700 copies, visitors to this historic institution now have the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in Vern's thought-provoking narratives, as his books are on display and available for purchase at the retail shops located within the correctional facility.
Nestled amidst the rich heritage and compelling legacy of Kingston Penitentiary, Vern Thibedeau's powerful books find their fitting setting. As visitors embark on the immersive penitentiary tour, they will encounter Vern's books in four distinct locations within the retail shops. Serving as the penultimate stop on the tour, these retail areas offer visitors a chance to peruse and acquire their own copies of Vern's thought-provoking books. The tour, available in two durations—45 minutes or 90 minutes—ensures a comprehensive exploration of this historic facility.
The tour provides a captivating journey into the inner workings of the penitentiary, allowing participants to gain an intimate understanding of life behind bars. Guiding this immersive experience is Vern Thibedeau himself, a respected authority with extensive experience and profound knowledge, who plays a pivotal role within “The Dome”.
During Vern’s lecture, audiences are spellbound by his vivid descriptions of significant incidents, particularly the chilling accounts of riots and harrowing events that unfolded within the heart of “The Dome”. He fearlessly recalls the prisoners' struggles and the disturbing acts of violence that transpired in the center of this iconic structure, providing a poignant reminder of the complexities inherent in the prison system.
For those planning a visit to Kingston Penitentiary, keep your eyes peeled for Vern Thibedeau's books and make sure to add them to your reading list. In addition to being available for purchase at the retail shops inside Kingston Penitentiary, both The Door: My Twenty-Six Years Working Inside Canada’s Prisons and The Other Side of the Door can be conveniently purchased through Amazon and all other leading bookstores. Grab your copy today and let Vern Thibedeau's stories unlock a world of gripping tales and profound insights!
