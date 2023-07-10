CALLING ALL LOCAL FLORIDA RESTAURANTS: Tap into BYPPO's $3 Million Resilience Fund for Local Restaurants
BYPPO Pledges $3M Resilience Fund for Local Restaurants to combat the ongoing financial impact of COVID-19.
BYPPO is the WOLF of Food Apps”FLORIDA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BYPPO, a leading online food ordering platform, is pledging $3 million to aid Florida-based restaurants navigating the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic. This substantial contribution is a testament to BYPPO's commitment to support the vibrant Florida culinary community.
— Chef Eduardo Lara, Creator of The Wolf of Tacos
Following the inspiring success story of Miami's local street food pop-up, The Wolf Of Tacos, BYPPO aims to contribute to the resilience of the state's gastronomic domain. The Wolf of Tacos, created by Chef Eduardo Lara, has shown impressive growth and resilience, despite pandemic-driven challenges, symbolizing the fortitude of the Florida culinary scene.
The Resilience Fund will offer a comprehensive growth package valued at $999 to each selected local restaurant. This package includes free onboarding to BYPPO's platform, and the first 100 customer check-ins covered, among other benefits. The application window is open until midnight EST on 7/31/23, and restaurants must complete the full account setup by the end of July to qualify. Applications can be submitted here: https://app.byppo.com/vendor/registration
This initiative is open exclusively to new vendors joining the BYPPO platform, and they must be Florida-based local restaurants. At this time, large chain restaurants are excluded. New vendors can opt for VIP BYPPO Onboarding at a special price of $999, which includes a professional two-hour content shoot, a dedicated team overseeing the account setup, and expert menu upload.
Here's How to Secure Your Share of the $3 Millon Resilience Fund:
If you're considering becoming a new BYPPO restaurant partner, make sure you fulfill the requirements below.
1. Apply as a New Vendor to Receive Free Onboarding ($499 Waived). You must be a new vendor on the BYPPO platform.
2. Complete Your Own Menu Onboarding or opt-in for VIP BYPPO Onboarding
New vendors can opt for the VIP BYPPO Onboarding at $999 (usually $1499), which includes a dedicated team overseeing account setup, expert menu upload, and a professional two-hour content shoot of your establishment and dishes. VIP Onboarding here (You must still apply as a new vendor first)
3. If your restaurant is selected, you will receive a confirmation email from vendor@byppo.com, and your store will automatically be activated with the benefits. Please check your spam in case.
"This is an open invitation to all Florida restaurant owners to join us in shaping the future of the culinary business," said Victoria Liu, Founder and CEO of BYPPO, "Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger, adding more zest and variety to Florida's thriving food scene."
For more information or to apply, visit https://app.byppo.com/vendor/registration
About BYPPO
BYPPO is a revolutionary online food ordering app that supports local restaurants and food enthusiasts. By providing innovative solutions, BYPPO helps equip restaurants with the necessary tools to succeed in the dynamic food industry. For more information, visit www.byppo.com.
