GET Cities’ Tech Equity Working Group Rallies Around TechChicago Week in Support of P33 and World Business Chicago
GET Cities' TEWG supports P33 and World Business Chicago in TechChicago Week, promoting inclusivity and showcasing pilot programs at TechChicago Day HUB.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GET (Gender Equity in Tech) Cities is thrilled to announce its participation in the second annual TechChicago Week hosted by P33 and World Business Chicago (WBC). As valued members of GET Cities' Tech Equity Working Group (TEWG), P33 and WBC have played instrumental roles in driving positive change in Chicago's tech industry and this event is no exception.
TechChicago Week, taking place from July 10-14, is a celebration of Chicagoland’s diverse tech ecosystem through a week filled with culture, inclusive access, opportunities, conversations and community.
"Chicago tech has a remarkable story to tell,” said Brad Henderson, CEO of P33. “Not only do we have an incredibly diverse ecosystem of fast-growing startups and established businesses from all areas of tech like AI, quantum computing, and biotech, but when you look at the statistics, Chicago continues to make gains and is the best city in the country for funding for underrepresented groups like BIPOC and women founders.”
In line with GET Cities' commitment to promoting inclusivity, scaling pilots, and showcasing transformative work, the Tech Equity Working Group will host a “hub” at the main event on TechChicago Day, taking place July 13th at Navy Pier, where attendees can learn more about the recent $1M in funds deployed to help scale 5 successful pilot programs in the Chicago tech sector.
"The Tech Equity Working Group is a testament to the power of collaboration and collective action in driving real change. We are honored to participate in TechChicago Week and support P33 and World Business Chicago in their continued effort to build a more equitable tech industry,” said Allison James, Senior Manager of GET Cities Chicago. "Together, we are building an inclusive tech economy in Chicago, and TechChicago Week presents a remarkable opportunity to share our progress with the wider community."
In addition to the TEWG “Hub”, GET Cities will also sponsor the 2 day Capital Summit and host a private Founders Breakfast during the week long event.
To learn more about TechChicago Week please visit: https://gotechchicago.com/week/
To learn more about the Tech Equity Working Group, please visit https://www.techequityworkinggroup.com/
To learn more about GET Cities visit https://www.getcities.org
About GET Cities & The Tech Equity Working Group
GET (Gender Equality in Tech) Cities, led by SecondMuse Foundation and Break Through Tech in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, is an initiative designed to accelerate the representation and leadership of women, transgender, and nonbinary people in tech through the development of inclusive tech hubs across the United States. GET Cities currently operates in Chicago, Miami, and D.C., establishing local tech hubs in these cities.
Tech Equity Working Group (TEWG), powered by GET Cities Chicago, is an alliance of 25 accelerators, incubators, funds, and mission-aligned ecosystem supporters designing city-wide solutions and collective infrastructure to address gender and racial inequities for tech founders in Chicago.
