The Paul Aarrington Group announced a joint venture and equity deal with street wear brand Infernal Demise.
The Paul Aarrington Group announced a joint venture and equity deal with street wear brand Infernal Demise to bolster the company portfolio.
The Paul Aarrington Group is focused on becoming a major entity in the fashion and media arena.”MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paul Aarrington Group, the parent company of Paul Aarrington Denim Studio, will add Infernal Demise to its portfolio of brands in an effort to bolster the start up brand's presence and product availability.
— Paul Aarrington
"We are very excited to be working with the Paul Aarrington Group," said Infernal Demise founder and CEO, Israel Torres Jr. "This partnership will allow us to scale our business and reach a wider audience with our unique style of streetwear."
The Paul Aarrington Group and Paul Aarrington himself has a proven track record of success in the fashion industry, and we believe they are the perfect partner to help us grow Infernal Demise," Torres continued.
Under the terms of the deal, the Paul Aarrington Group will provide Infernal Demise with financial and operational support, as well as access to their extensive network of industry contacts and resources. In return, the Paul Aarrington Group will receive an equity stake in Infernal Demise.
"This is a great opportunity for us to invest in a young, dynamic brand with a lot of potential," said Paul Aarrington, CEO of the Paul Aarrington Group. "We believe in Israel and his team, and we are excited to help them take Infernal Demise to the next level."
"With this venture we look to continue the expansion not only of our brands and presence, but continue to create jobs for people here in the US job market." Paul Aarrington goes on to say. Fortunately Paul Aarrington's vision led him down the path of creating a vertical manufacturing brand. Boasting an arsenal of twelve industrial sewing machines, screen printing machines, heat press machines, embroidery machines, photography, video and audio production all in house have positioned this company to be a self sufficient power house.
The Paul Aarrington Group is a leading global fashion conglomerate with a portfolio of over 5 diversified brands, Paul Aarrington Denim Studio, PIII Media, AVR Studios, Nexus Print Studio, and Infernal Demise spanning across fashion and media. The company has a presence in numerous countries and employs many people.
Infernal Demise a streetwear brand recently founded, is pushing its creativity with new looks that have not been seen as of recent years. The brand is known for its bold, edgy designs and has been worn by many celebrities.
Paul Aarrington
The Paul Aarrington Group
+1 646-270-1914
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn