HMA Partners with Fairfax County (VA) Sheriff’s Office to Combat the Opioid Epidemic in Jails
Sheriff Kincaid with Fairfax County Sheriff's Office deputies with participants in the FCSO STAR programs.
Like many communities across the U.S., Fairfax has seen a rise in opioid use and related crime and has chosen a leadership position in combating this epidemic.
The opioid epidemic is a public health crisis ravaging our communities, families and future generations. We are obligated to change systems and approaches that haven't done enough to curb the problem.”FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Management Associates, Inc. (HMA) recently extended its unique partnership with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Virginia, working to replicate the agency’s successful Medications to Treat Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) program at correctional facilities in California and Illinois.
— Sheriff Stacey A. Kincaid
Fairfax County, located in the Washington, D.C. region, is the largest county in Virginia and home to nearly 1.2 million residents. Like many communities across the U.S., Fairfax has seen a rise in opioid use and related crime and has chosen a leadership position in combating this epidemic.
HMA offers technical assistance to jails across the country, matching healthcare and correctional experts to promote evidence-based best practices and recovery resources to those struggling with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).
The goal of MOUD programs is to medically treat the underlying addiction and offer hope and support for a future in recovery, without further punishing the person. The programs aim to destigmatize addiction and prepare individuals who are incarcerated for a return to the community in better health with much lower rates of recidivism.
“It is an honor to share the details of our MOUD journey, which has proven effective at saving lives and reducing recidivism. When we talk about corrections and law enforcement, an essential piece of the puzzle is preventing future crime from happening or recurring,” Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey A. Kincaid explained. “When public safety officials come together to exchange innovative ideas, we can extend the impact of our work far beyond the boundaries of our own communities.”
At a time when less than one-third of jails offer MOUD services to their population, Fairfax County has a unique track record of success, leading by example and encouraging others to do the same.
FCSO offers daily MOUD treatment to approximately 15% of its Adult Detention Center population, serving more than 1,500 individuals.
In partnership with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board and The Chris Atwood Foundation, FCSO provides comprehensive treatment, behavioral health and peer support, and extensive reentry services for measurable impact.
To date, the MOUD program has provided nearly 100 recovery housing scholarships and 261 cell phones to participants reentering the community. The number of participants who have successfully connected to community-based outpatient MOUD services has increased by 25% over the last three years.
Replicating the FCSO MOUD program is the latest chapter in a collaborative relationship between HMA and one of America’s longest-serving law enforcement agencies, including:
• In 2019, HMA worked with FCSO to establish its initial MOUD protocols.
• In 2020, FCSO applied these protocols to its MOUD services.
• In 2023, the agency’s MOUD program was recognized by the National Association of Counties for pioneering innovation in the Criminal Justice and Public Safety category.
“The opioid epidemic continues to be a public health crisis of historic proportions, ravaging our communities, families and future generations,” Sheriff Kincaid said. “The impact is far-reaching, and we are obligated to change systems and approaches that have not done enough to curb the problem.”
She concluded: “We view correctional facilities as just that: a unique environment to create positive outcomes and improve the health and safety of our entire community. Through this partnership with HMA, we are eager to spread the word and our track record of success with MOUD to communities across the country.”
More About the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Stacey A. Kincaid and her deputies ensure the safety of, and provide the highest quality of service to, the residents of Fairfax County, Fairfax City and the towns of Herndon and Vienna by operating a secure and humane Adult Detention Center; providing security for the Courthouse, courtrooms and surrounding complex; and serving/executing civil process on behalf of the courts. In addition to these core functions, the Sheriff’s Office is actively engaged with the diverse communities it serves and has a workforce that reflects the great diversity of Fairfax County. The Sheriff's vision is to be known as the most professionally run, economically efficient, innovative organization among its peers.
More About Health Management Associates, Inc.: HMA is a leading independent national research and consulting firm in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1985, today we are more than 500 consultants strong and still growing. We have more than 20 offices across the country, with local expertise and intel in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico through HMA State Connect. We help clients stay ahead of the curve in publicly funded healthcare by providing technical assistance, resources, decision support and expertise.
