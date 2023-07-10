Come see us in Booth #1013 in the San Diego Convention Center at the ESRI User Conference, July 10-14, 2023

Locana Further Extends Esri and SAP Integration Leadership Names Turchioe to Lead the Company’s Strategic Relationships with SAP, Integration with Esri, and Geo-enablement of Clients

San Diego and Greenwood Village, Colo. (July 10, 2023) – Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, today announced a continued focus on the company’s key integration and strategic partnerships with Esri and SAP by naming Tom Turchioe as Global Partnership Technology Lead. Turchioe returns to the company in this newly established role to apply his market leading experience and expertise with SAP and Esri, working to geo-enable customers and drive the growth of Locana’s global ecosystem business.

Locana specializes in bringing location intelligence and the power of digitized maps to SAP customers, adding insight revealing context to SAP ERP content. Locana also enables SAP customers to visualize and consume ERP data for customers, assets, construction work, environmental health and safety, and business intelligence via map-based viewers, in the back office and in the field. Earlier this year, SAP Premium certified Locana’s Lemur mobile GIS solution as an SAP Endorsed App. It is available on SAP® Store as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio.

“Returning to Locana with this new focus and emphasis couldn’t happen at a more opportune time,” said Turchioe. “SAP customers in asset-intensive industries are discovering the significant value of geo-enabling their S/4HANA systems. This includes integrations with Esri’s ArcGIS platform, both at the data management layer via ArcGIS on HANA Cloud — and via Locana’s SAP-endorsed Lemur Pro mobile GIS app, integrated with SAP’s Service and Asset Manager mobile app.”

Turchioe rejoins Locana after spending seven years at SAP in their BTP Global Center of Excellence, where he served as the Global Spatial Evangelist and thought leader for SAP HANA and Esri ArcGIS integration. In that position, Turchioe developed prototypes of SAP BTP and ArcGIS Enterprise integration as well as led ArcGIS on HANA Cloud geodatabase certification efforts working with both Esri and SAP engineering. He was also heavily involved in the Esri and SAP strategic relationship. Turchioe has also been a representative of SAP on Esri’s Partner Advisory Council and the Esri CTO Council, and he will continue to serve on the Esri CTO Council as Locana’s representative.

“Tom’s expertise in developing deep integrations that create value and drive adoption — and his specific depth of experience with both SAP and Esri — make him an integral asset to Locana and our strategic goals in the years ahead,” said Jeff Haight, Locana Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited for what is to come and look forward to Tom’s work continuing to showcase integrations and market leading technology and highlighting the power of location intelligence in key industries.”

About Locana

Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world's most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With decades of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open-source mapping technologies. By taking a location-first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private clients, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colo., the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information, visit: www.locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.








