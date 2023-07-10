Temperature Controlled Vaccine Packaging Market likely to surpass US$ 2,016.9 Million at a CAGR of 8.2% by Forecast Period 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active and passive packaging systems are revolutionizing the temperature controlled vaccine packaging market, driving its growth and meeting the increasing demand for reliable solutions. Active packaging systems employ advanced technologies and external power sources to actively regulate and maintain the desired temperature inside the packaging. This precise temperature control is crucial for vaccines that are highly sensitive to temperature variations, such as mRNA-based vaccines. By leveraging cooling or heating mechanisms, active packaging systems can ensure that vaccines remain within the required temperature range for extended periods, preserving their efficacy and potency.



In 2023, the market for Temperature-Controlled Vaccine Packaging is expected to be worth US$ 917.1 million. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,016.9 Million, with a CAGR of 8.2% over the projected period.

Passive packaging systems, on the other hand, provide an efficient and sustainable solution without relying on external power sources. These systems utilize insulating materials and phase change materials (PCMs) that absorb or release thermal energy to maintain the desired temperature. PCMs enable passive packaging to regulate temperatures for shorter durations, typically during transportation from distribution centres to healthcare facilities. This approach is particularly effective in scenarios where power sources may be limited or inaccessible.

The transformative impact of active and passive packaging systems goes beyond traditional vaccine storage and transportation. These advanced technologies play a vital role in emergency response situations, such as outbreaks or natural disasters. By providing reliable temperature control, they enable swift deployment of vaccines to affected regions, saving lives and mitigating the spread of diseases.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The temperature controlled vaccine packaging industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 361.0 million by 2033, increasing at a 6.8% CAGR.

The temperature controlled vaccine packaging industry in China is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 201.7 million, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the temperature controlled vaccine packaging industry in India is expected to reach a market share of US$ 104.9 million, securing a 9.8% CAGR.

With a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2033, the insulated container segment is expected to dominate the temperature controlled vaccine packaging industry.

With a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2033, the diagnostic center is expected to dominate the temperature controlled vaccine packaging industry.





Insulated Containers Spurring the Growth of Temperature Controlled Vaccine Packaging Market:

Insulated containers play a crucial role in maintaining the required temperature range for vaccines during transportation, especially in challenging environments or when extended travel times are involved. These containers are designed with advanced insulation materials that offer excellent thermal resistance, minimizing temperature fluctuations and heat transfer. A unique advantage of insulated containers is their ability to provide long-lasting temperature stability. They are capable of preserving the desired temperature for extended periods, ranging from several hours to several days, depending on the insulation quality and container design. This feature is particularly valuable for vaccine distribution to remote or underserved areas, where access to electricity or refrigeration facilities may be limited. By ensuring extended temperature stability, insulated containers enable the safe and effective transportation of vaccines over long distances, including international shipments. This is especially significant for vaccines that require strict temperature control. During mass vaccination campaigns or emergency situations, mobile clinics or temporary vaccination centres can benefit from insulated containers to store and transport vaccines while maintaining their temperature integrity.

Key Players are:

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Cold Chain Technologies

Sealed Air Corp.

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

Cryopak

CSafe Global LLC

TemperPack Technologies, Inc.

Insulated Product Corp.

Pelican BioThermal LLC

Envirotainer AB

va-Q-tec AG

Emball’iso

Sofrigam SAS

DGP Intelsius LLC

Tempack Packaging Solutions SL

Tower Cold Chain Solutions

SkyCell AG





Key Segmentations:

By Packaging Format:

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Containers

By Insulation Material:

EPS

PUR

VIP

PCM

By Packaging System:

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Hybrid Systems



By End Use:

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organization

Other Healthcare Units





