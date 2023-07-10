Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 75+ Companies | DelveInsight

The prevalence of triple-negative breast cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of triple-negative breast cancer and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat triple-negative breast cancer to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, G1 Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline triple-negative breast cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the triple-negative breast cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s triple-negative breast cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for triple-negative breast cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for triple-negative breast cancer treatment. Key triple-negative breast cancer companies such as Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, BioLite, Inc., Abbisko Therapeutics, Phoenix Molecular Designs, OncoTherapy Science, ModernaTX, Inc, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., BioLite, Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., PharmAbcine, Genexine, Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Akeso Biopharma, Chipscreen Biosciences, OncoPep, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., SynDevRx, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Celcuity, Inc., Amgen, AstraZeneca, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Immutep Limited, and others are evaluating new triple-negative breast cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new triple-negative breast cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising triple-negative breast cancer pipeline therapies such as HLX10, Camrelizumab, Trilaciclib, IPI-549, Imprime PGG, ZEN003694 +Talazoparib, BLEX 404, X4P-001, PMD-026, OTS167PO, mRNA-2752, AE37 Peptide vaccine, Enzalutamide, KN046, BLEX 404, N-803, Olinvacimab, GX-I7, SG001, Ociperlimab, SKB264, LAG525, AL101, AK117, Chiauranib, PVX-410, LN-145, SDX-7320, RO7247669, Gedatolisib, Talimogene laherparepvec, AZD6738, NBE-002, CFI-400945, FPI-1434, Eftilagimod alpha, and others are under different phases of triple-negative breast cancer clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of triple-negative breast cancer clinical trials. In June 2023 , TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance in collaboration with the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation , the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and Nueva Vida — received the first “Toward Health Equity for Black People Impacted by Triple Negative Breast Cancer Resource Hub” grant from Gilead Sciences for their project Black TNBC Matters.

, TOUCH, in collaboration with the , the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and Nueva Vida — received the first “Toward Health Equity for Black People Impacted by Triple Negative Breast Cancer Resource Hub” from for their project Black TNBC Matters. In May 2023 , Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd announced that the National Medical Products Administration has accepted the supplemental new drug application ("sNDA”) for the company’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, toripalimab , used in combination with albumin-bound paclitaxel for the treatment of PD-L1 positive (CPS ≥ 1) untreated metastatic or recurrent metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

, announced that the has accepted the ("sNDA”) for the company’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, , used in combination with albumin-bound paclitaxel for the treatment of PD-L1 positive (CPS ≥ 1) untreated metastatic or recurrent metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. In May 2023, Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., for BB-1701 , an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with option rights for strategic collaboration. Under the terms of the joint development agreement, Eisai will make upfront and development milestone payments to BlissBio, conduct a Phase II clinical trial in breast cancer, and obtain option rights to develop and commercialize BB-1701 globally, excluding Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan).

announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement with (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., for , an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with option rights for strategic collaboration. Under the terms of the joint development agreement, Eisai will make upfront and development milestone payments to BlissBio, conduct a Phase II clinical trial in breast cancer, and obtain option rights to develop and commercialize BB-1701 globally, excluding Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan). In May 2023 , CytoMed Therapeutics Limited announced it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with T he University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson") in Houston, Texas, to use gamma-delta T cells (gdTc) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and breast cancer. This collaboration aims to develop new treatment modalities for the unmet needs of AML and breast cancer patients at an affordable cost.

, Limited announced it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with T ("MD Anderson") in Houston, Texas, to use gamma-delta T cells (gdTc) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and breast cancer. This collaboration aims to develop new treatment modalities for the unmet needs of AML and breast cancer patients at an affordable cost. In March 2023 , Volastra Therapeutics , announced the completion of the in-license of Amgen’s sovilnesib ( AMG650 ), an oral, first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of KIF18A. In parallel, the company has closed a $60 million Series A financing. Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Volastra receives an exclusive worldwide license (ex-China) to develop and commercialize sovilnesib. In return, Amgen receives an upfront mix of cash and equity, as well as downstream milestones and royalties. The drug is currently in Phase 1 for the treatment of platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and other solid tumors with TP53 mutations.

, , announced the completion of the in-license of Amgen’s sovilnesib ( ), an oral, first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of KIF18A. In parallel, the company has closed a $60 million Series A financing. Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Volastra receives an exclusive worldwide license (ex-China) to develop and commercialize sovilnesib. In return, Amgen receives an upfront mix of cash and equity, as well as downstream milestones and royalties. The drug is currently in Phase 1 for the treatment of platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and other solid tumors with TP53 mutations. In February 2023, Junshi Biosciences announced the pre-specified interim analysis that Toripalimab plus nab-paclitaxel demonstrated a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo and nab-paclitaxel in PD-L1–positive patients with stage IV or recurrent/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), according to topline findings from an interim analysis of the phase 3 TORCHLIGHT trial (NCT04085276). Additionally, investigators reported a positive trend toward improved overall survival (OS)—a key secondary end point—with the combination, irrespective of PD-L1 status. The safety profile of toripalimab was consistent with its known profile, and no new signals were reported.

The triple-negative breast cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage triple-negative breast cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the triple-negative breast cancer clinical trial landscape.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is defined as a tumor in which the estrogen and progesterone (ER/PR) receptors are negative, as determined by immunohistochemistry (IHC), and there is no overexpression of HER2, as determined by IHC, or no gene amplification, as determined by the fluorescence in situ hybridization technique. The most common symptom of breast cancer is the appearance of a new lump or tumor. Breast cancer is more likely to be a painless, hard mass with irregular edges, but breast cancer can also be soft, spherical, tender, or even painful. Swelling of all or part of a breast is another possible symptom of breast cancer.

Skin dimpling, breast or nipple soreness, nipple retraction, red, dry, flaking, or thickened nipple or breast skin, nipple discharge, and swollen lymph nodes under the arm or at the collar bone are all other breast cancer symptoms. After a breast cancer diagnosis is made using imaging tests and a biopsy, the cancer cells are examined for certain proteins. The malignancy is classified as triple-negative if the cells lack estrogen or progesterone receptors (ER or PR) and do not produce any or too much HER2 protein. There are fewer therapy choices for triple-negative breast cancer than for other kinds of invasive breast cancer.





A snapshot of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Camrelizumab Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Trilaciclib G1 Therapeutics Phase III Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors Intravenous IPI-549 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Phase II Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors Oral Odetiglucan HiberCell Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Dectin 1 stimulants; Fc gamma receptor IIA modulators; Immunostimulants; Macrophage 1 antigen modulators Intravenous BLEX 404 BioLite Inc Phase I/II Immunomodulators Oral Mavorixafor Sanofi/X4 Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II CXCR4 receptor antagonists NA PMD-026 Phoenix Molecular Designs Phase I Ribosomal protein S6 kinase inhibitors Oral

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The triple-negative breast cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the triple-negative breast cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors, Ribosomal protein S6 kinase inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors, Immunomodulators, CXCR4 receptor antagonists, Dectin 1 stimulants, Fc gamma receptor IIA modulators, Immunostimulants, Macrophage 1 antigen modulators

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors, Ribosomal protein S6 kinase inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors, Immunomodulators, CXCR4 receptor antagonists, Dectin 1 stimulants, Fc gamma receptor IIA modulators, Immunostimulants, Macrophage 1 antigen modulators Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Companies : Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, BioLite, Inc., Abbisko Therapeutics, Phoenix Molecular Designs, OncoTherapy Science, ModernaTX, Inc, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., BioLite, Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., PharmAbcine, Genexine, Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Akeso Biopharma, Chipscreen Biosciences, OncoPep, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., SynDevRx, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Celcuity, Inc., Amgen, AstraZeneca, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Immutep Limited, and others

: Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, BioLite, Inc., Abbisko Therapeutics, Phoenix Molecular Designs, OncoTherapy Science, ModernaTX, Inc, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., BioLite, Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., PharmAbcine, Genexine, Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Akeso Biopharma, Chipscreen Biosciences, OncoPep, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., SynDevRx, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Celcuity, Inc., Amgen, AstraZeneca, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Immutep Limited, and others Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies: HLX10, Camrelizumab, Trilaciclib, IPI-549, Imprime PGG, ZEN003694 +Talazoparib, BLEX 404, X4P-001, PMD-026, OTS167PO, mRNA-2752, AE37 Peptide vaccine, Enzalutamide, KN046, BLEX 404, N-803, Olinvacimab, GX-I7, SG001, Ociperlimab, SKB264, LAG525, AL101, AK117, Chiauranib, PVX-410, LN-145, SDX-7320, RO7247669, Gedatolisib, Talimogene laherparepvec, AZD6738, NBE-002, CFI-400945, FPI-1434, Eftilagimod alpha, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

