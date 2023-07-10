ISTITUTO MARANGONI MIAMI AT CABANA TRADE SHOW 2023
The Miami School of Fashion partnered with reputable trade show CABANA for its 10th edition held in Miami Beach July 8-10thMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami is pleased to announce its participation in the 10th edition of CABANA trade show held at the Miami Convention Center from July 8th-10th. With top brands and retailers within the swimwear, resortwear, accessories, RTW, lingerie, jewelry, activewear, and footwear categories, CABANA bridges brands and retailers through a carefully curated environment.
For this 10th edition, the Interior Design students from Istituto Marangoni Miami were invited to present their designs for the general lounge space at CABANA, while staying true to the curated environment the trade show is known for. The winner, student Pavitra Thakkar, was selected by Janet Wong, co-founder of CABANA.
With a background in fashion styling and communication, Pavitra Thakkar brings a unique perspective to her work, often incorporating intricate patterns, rich colors, and details inspired by her Indian heritage. She believes that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication and aims to create beautiful and functional spaces that reflect her clients' personality and needs.
"Entering a convention center brimming with unique designs and products from multiple brands is always an inspiring experience. For me, Miami's prominent pink color inspired the creation of this lounge area that promotes interaction and relaxation, while providing a vibrant connection with the exhibitions,” stated Pavitra.
Istituto Marangoni Miami’s Dean of Interior Design, Dr. Thelma Lazo Flores, states: “This project was an immersive learning experience for the students. All the moving parts were real - the client, the size of space, the intended purpose, the working budget, the timeline, etc. The design parameters challenged their creativity and sensitivity as to how the potential users of the lounge would enjoy their time in it. The amazing outcome manifests that at Istituto Marangoni Miami, we empower the interior design students to embrace a methodical process and confidently deliver their own cohesive spatial syntax.”
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
Founded in Milan in 1935 by the tailor Giulio Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni offers a unique blend of academic learning with creative and practical activities interlaced with its rich Italian heritage. From Franco Moschino to Julie de Libran, Andrea Pompilio, Rodolfo Paglialunga or Alessandro Sartori, throughout its almost 90-year history, Marangoni has contributed to shaping countless key figures of the fashion and design industries throughout the world as well as spring-boarded the careers of thousands of students that have gone on to work for the world’s most prestigious brands. The Miami opened its doors in 2018.
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local
professionals, Istituto Marangoni Miami offers a variety of fashion, styling, fashion business, interior design courses and graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
