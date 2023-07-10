MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons July 24, 25, and 28 in St. Joseph

Body

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons in St. Joseph during July. All four lessons in the basic fishing sequence will be offered in two sessions from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25, at Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University. After basic instruction, participants will go fishing at Everyday Pond with help from MDC staff and volunteers. MDC will provide all fishing equipment and bait.

Also, MDC will offer a flyfishing clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Everyday Pond. Flyfishing is a great way to catch cold-water fish like trout, whether in Ozark streams or during MDC’s winter trout stocking season. But flyfishing is also a good way to catch bass and bluegill in northwest Missouri ponds and lakes. MDC will provide flyfishing equipment or participants may bring their own. This clinic is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wk.

The regular Discover Nature — Fishing program lessons start with the basics about tackle, how to cast, how to bait a hook, and how to handle fish. The lessons then progress to information about common Missouri sport fish, where to fish, regulations, and advanced tackle and techniques. This program gives new anglers the knowledge and confidence they need to go fishing and catch fish.

Instructors Brandon Johnson and Mack Sorrels, MDC education assistants, will first talk about fishing tackle and techniques. Then they will provide help and coaching as participants go fishing. Participants who complete all four lessons will get to take home some free fishing tackle.

The lessons are open to participants ages 5 and older. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. Participants ages 16 to 64 will need a valid fishing permit. Registration is required. To register for the July 24 and July 25 lessons, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WZl.

To learn about other Discover Nature — Fishing lessons offered this spring and summer in northwest Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43C.