Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,087 in the last 365 days.

Kreidler sends out Climate Risk Disclosure Survey to insurers

July 6, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler sent out his annual Climate Risk Disclosure survey on June 30, requiring insurance companies with more than $100 million in written premiums in the United States in 2022 to respond. 

“This survey is a continuation of the work my office, and my fellow insurance regulators, have done to strengthen the industry to meet the threats presented by climate change,” Kreidler said. “The information we gather in this survey will benefit both the industry and consumers in a meaningful way.”

The current version of the survey was developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Climate Risk and Executive Committee Task Force, of which Kreidler is a vice chair. 

It aligns with the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure — the international standard for climate risk disclosure — and helps insurance regulators and the public better understand the climate-related risks to the U.S. insurance market.

Specifically, the Climate Risk Disclosure Survey provides:

  • Enhanced transparency about how insurers manage climate-related risks and opportunities.
  • Guidance on identifying good practices and vulnerabilities.
  • A baseline supervisory tool to assess how climate-related risks may affect the insurance industry.
  • Promotion of strategic management and shared learning for insurers to encourage continual improvement.
  • A vehicle for better-informed collaboration among regulators and interested parties on climate-related issues.
  • Alignment with international climate risk disclosure frameworks to reduce redundancy in reporting requirements.

The NAIC adopted the Climate Risk Disclosure Survey in 2010. In 2012, Washington — along with California and New York — first administered the survey to companies writing at least $300 million, and lowered the threshold to $100 million a year later. For reporting year 2021, 26 states and territories participated and more than 1,500 companies responded, representing nearly 80% of the national insurance market. 

Survey responses are due on August 31, 2023. Survey results will be available this fall on the California Department of Insurance website.

You just read:

Kreidler sends out Climate Risk Disclosure Survey to insurers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more