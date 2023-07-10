WV WIC Enrollment Opportunities at Fairs and Festivals

​​



Staff from the West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as West Virginia WIC, will extend outreach and enrollment statewide through the summer at West Virginia fairs and festivals. As part of an ongoing effort to modernize services and remove barriers to accessing WIC benefits, the West Virginia WIC program will utilize an online participant portal to accept applications.

“Fairs and festivals are an opportunity for WIC staff to meet families in the community while highlighting the support and public health services available through WIC clinics,” said Jamie Wilkinson, Outreach Coordinator for West Virginia WIC’s Office of Nutrition Services. “We look forward to seeing new faces as well as those who have been a part of the WIC program since their pregnancy and child’s birth.”

Local West Virginia WIC agencies will host children’s activities, diaper changing stations and mother’s lounge for infant feeding, and free farmers markets while enrolling eligible families at the following events. Dates listed indicate West Virginia WIC staff presence; some events extend for additional days.

