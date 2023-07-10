Dr. Kamau Bobb Elected to Spelman College Board of Trustees

Dr. Bobb, Director of STEM Education Strategy at Google and Senior Director of the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Tech, will help guide equity in STEM education in new post.

Atlanta, July 10, 2023 -- Spelman College, a historically black college for women located in Atlanta, Georgia, has elected Dr. Kamau Bobb to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Bobb is an esteemed educator, researcher, and advocate for an equitable STEM ecosystem.

Dr. Bobb has been a longstanding advocate for STEM education at Spelman. He served on the Leadership Advisory Board for the school’s Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM (COE-MWS). He also orchestrated a significant grant from a preeminent multinational technology company to help fund Spelman’s STEM initiatives. Dr. Bobb's expertise in STEM education and his commitment to empowering Black women in these fields will be instrumental in guiding Spelman's strategic planning and decision-making.

“Spelman College is one of the premier higher education colleges in the United States and one of the most elite universities exclusively serving women in the world,” said Dr. Bobb. “It is an honor to serve on their Board of Trustees, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance the mission and vision of this esteemed institution."

Spelman College is a global pacesetter in educating women of African descent. Its mission is to cultivate academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and empower its students to reach their full intellectual, creative, ethical, and leadership potential. By supporting the advancement of women's education and broadening opportunities for women of color, Spelman College aims to drive progress towards a more enlightened nation and a more just society.

Tracking with this mission, Dr. Kamau Bobb is one of the country’s most important voices in the discussion surrounding greater equity in STEM education.

“I am excited to advocate for greater opportunities in computing and engineering education for Spelman students and the communities that they will go on to serve,” said Dr. Bobb.

Kamau Bobb serves as the Director of STEM Education Strategy at Google and is the founding Senior Director of the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Tech. He previously served as the Program Officer at the National Science Foundation (NSF) where he was responsible for $30 million of annual investments to enhance computing and STEM education.

During the Obama Administration, Bobb worked closely with members of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to create a national strategy for STEM education in post-secondary and secondary schools. He was also selected as a member of President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper STEM + Entrepreneurship Taskforce to help U.S. cities better engage young men and boys of color in STEM. Dr. Bobb was the Director of the STEM Initiative for the University System of Georgia. In collaboration with the governor's office, this initiative advanced STEM education across the 30 public institutions serving approximately 325,000 students in Georgia.

To learn more about Dr. Kamau Bobb and his efforts to guide greater equity in education at Spelman College and beyond

Kamau Bobb - 404-681-3643







