Three Storey Hybrid 3D Printed Building by MES, Mahamaruti Construction and MiCoB
MiCoB has implemented 3D concrete printing for Indian Navy's three storey building in Visakhapatnam
Let's PRINT the future”GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MiCoB - a leading 3D concrete printing company reaches new heights with their most recent work in Visakhapatnam, India. The company has developed a very unique façade structure for a 3-storey building having 600 sqm of plinth area. The construction was carried out for Military Engineer Services, Garrison Engineer Naval Depot, Visakhapatnam. The 11.6 m high façade was created with intent to depict the Indian Navy’s core values i.e., Duty, Honour and Courage. - symbolised in the façade design through Boats Sailing in a Wavy Sea.
— Shashank Shekhar
With the inauguration held on July 4, 2023 , the building becomes the tallest structure to incorporate 3D concrete printing so far.
“I feel grateful, honoured and elated to have had this opportunity to implement our 3D Concrete printing technology in such a unique and innovative fashion. These kinds of projects are landmark in our journey as they allow us to demonstrate the potential that 3D printing technology holds for the construction industry – ranging from architecture to infrastructure. There is still a lot to explore, learn and implement. With the faith and motivation that we are getting from our esteemed clientele and stakeholders, I am extremely positive about bringing several new avenues in the construction industry using our 3D concrete printing technology. Let’s Print the Future!” –says, Shashank Shekhar, CEO MiCoB.
The project was an excellent amalgamation of the innovative designing, conventional construction practices and 3D printing technology - leading to the tallest hybrid structure to encompass 3D concrete printing technology till date. Apart from 3D printing, the building construction was carried out by Visakhapatnam based Mahamaruti Constructions, while the design was taken care of by building design firm - IDDC.
BVSS Raju (Chiranjeevi), Managing Partner - Mahamaruti Constructions expressed his pleasure on the successful completion of the project and for being part of this one of its kind work. “I am glad that our collective vision at the onset of the project turned out in reality so well. The project was unique and first in many ways owing to the scale, design and the associated on-site challenges. I feel proud of my team as well as that of MiCoB whose collective effort made this possible. I am looking forward to co-create more such innovative projects with MiCoB in the coming times ” -says BVSS Raju (Chiranjeevi).
About MiCoB: MiCoB is a 3D concrete printing company based out of Gandhinagar, Gujarat and backed by 3Lines Venture Capital. The company deals in rapid and modular construction for various applications ranging from high performance structures for defence, building construction for civil applications to architectural and infrastructural segments.
Reach MiCoB at https://micob.in/
Mail your queries and proposals at info@micob.in
Ankita Sinha
MiCoB
+91 87803 79232
info@micob.in
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Three Storey Hybrid 3D Printed Building by MES, Mahamaruti Construction and MiCoB