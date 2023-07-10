First Known Victim of Larry Nassar Releases Statement About His Assault In Prison
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and Sexual Abuse Victim’s Advocate Sarah Klein (the first known survivor of former Olympic women’s gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar) has released a statement about Nassar being assaulted in prison.
Sarah Klein says:
"This assault on Nassar brings no peace to me personally or to the survivors I've spoken with today. The incident forces us to vividly relive our abuse and trauma at the hands of Nassar and the institutions, including law enforcement, that protected him and allowed him to prey on children. I want him to face the severe prison sentence he received because of the voices of survivors. I absolutely do not support violence because it’s morally wrong and death would be an easy out for Nassar. I urge the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to see that Nassar is not allowed to escape his sentence and the consequences of his horrible crimes."
About Sarah Klein:
Sarah Klein is a civil and trial attorney at Manly, Stewart & Finaldi (manlystewart.com) with offices in California & New York who specializes in representing sexual abuse survivors and a nationally renowned advocate for legal, cultural, and political change for the support for the victims of sexual abuse. A former competitive gymnast, Klein is also the first known victim of former Olympic women’s gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. At the July 2018 ESPY Awards, Klein accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of herself and the hundreds of other survivors who spoke out and testified about Nassar’s abuse.
Klein’s legal practice is focused on representation of victims of sexual abuse by perpetrators under the aegis of powerful institutions including school districts, sport federations, entertainment conglomerates, churches, youth organizations, and Fortune 500 companies. She is also actively spearheading the fight to eliminate or extend the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse victims across all 50 states.
Sarah Klein Previous TV Clip
https://ktla.com/video/sexual-assault-attorney-and-survivor-sarah-klein-on-hbos-allen-v-farrow-and-her-work-to-change-the-statute-of-limitations/6383525/
